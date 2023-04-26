UrduPoint.com

Court Grants Bail To Imran's Chief Security Officer

Faizan Hashmi Published April 26, 2023 | 08:19 PM

A sessions court on Wednesday granted post-arrest bail to Iftikhar Rasool Ghumman, chief security officer of Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) Chairman Imran Khan, in a money-laundering case

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 26th Apr, 2023 )

The court also ordered the accused to furnish surety bonds of Rs 100,000 for availing the relief of bail.

Additional District and Sessions Judge Ghulam Rasool heard the post-arrest bail petition of Iftikhar Rasool.

The FIA had arrested the accused over violation of Foreign Exchange Regulations Act and a court had sent him to jail on judicial remand.

