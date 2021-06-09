Court grants bail to Javed Latif in defaming state institutions case

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 9th Jun, 2021 ) :A sessions court on Wednesday granted post-arrest bail to PML-N MNA Javed Latif in a case of defaming state institutions.

The court directed Javed Latif to submit two surety bonds of Rs 200,000 each for availing the relief.

Additional District and Sessions Judge Hafeezur Rehman heard the post-arrest bail petition of Javed Latif.

A counsel for Javed Latif argued before the court that the petitioner had nothing to do with allegations of hurling threats and defaming state institutions. He submitted that the petitioner had been sent to jail on judicial remand and his custody was no longer required for investigations. He pleaded with the court to grant the benefit of bail to his client.

However, the complainant's counsel argued that the accused defamed state institutions through his remarks.

He submitted that the case against Javed Latif had been registered under Sections 505 and 153-A of Pakistan Penal Code, which were not bailable offences.

He pleaded with the court to dismiss the bail plea of Javed Latif.

The court, after hearing detailed arguments of the parties, reserved its verdict for a short while. Later, the court allowed the bail application and granted bail to Javed Latif, while directing him for submitting two surety bonds of Rs 200,000 each for availing the relief of bail.

It is pertinent to mention here that Javed Latif was arrested on April 27 after a sessions court dismissed his pre-arrest bail petition in the case.

Township police had on March 20 registered a case against Mian Javed Latif for allegedly hurling insults at the state and its institutions in a talk show.

The FIR was registered on the complaint of Jameel Saleem under sections 120, 120B, 153, 153-A, 500and 505(I) (B) and 506 of PPC.