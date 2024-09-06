Court grants bail to Karsaz car accident suspect as both families reach settlement

(@Abdulla99267510)

ISLAMABAD: (UrduPoint/UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News-Sept 6th, 2024) A local court on Friday granted bail to Natasha Danish, the woman accused of causing the death of a man and his daughter, and injuring four others in a car accident on Karsaz Road in Karachi.

The court approved her bail against a surety bond of Rs100,000.

This decision followed the victims' families forgiving Natasha.

According to reports, Natasha’s family compensated Aamna’s family with over Rs55 million as diyat (compensation). The payment was made via a pay order, and one of Aamna's relatives was promised employment by Natasha's family’s company.

The sources revealed that a separate settlement was also made with the injured victims, who were compensated independently. The diyat agreement between the parties adhered to Islamic law, and the families of the deceased, Imran Arif and Aamna Arif, prepared sworn affidavits.

These affidavits were set to be presented during the hearing of Natasha’s bail plea on Friday, along with No Objection Certificates (NOC) from the victims' families.

In addition to the affidavits from the heirs, NOCs were to be submitted by Imran Arif’s widow, Romana Imran, and his children, Usama Arif and Umaima.

As per the settlement agreement, the families declared in their affidavits that a resolution had been reached, and they forgave Natasha.

The affidavit stated, “We have forgiven her in the name of Allah, the Most Merciful.” They further confirmed, “We have no objection to her being granted bail. The accident was unintentional, and we give this NOC without any external pressure. Everything stated is the absolute truth.”

Just a day before the bail hearing, the police had declared Natasha’s British driving license invalid in the interim charge sheet filed for the Karsaz accident case.

The accident took place on August 19, when a speeding car on Karsaz Road lost control, hitting pedestrians. The tragic incident led to the death of a father and daughter, with four others injured. The driver, Natasha, was arrested shortly after the crash.