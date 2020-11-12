Court grants bail to Kh Imran Nazir in NAB office clash case

(@FahadShabbir)

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 12th Nov, 2020 ) :An anti-terrorism court (ATC) on Thursday granted bail to PML-N MPA Khawaja Imran Nazir in Lahore NAB office clash case.

The court directed Khawaja Imran Nazir to submit surety bonds of Rs 500,000 for availing relief of the bail.

ATC Judge Arshad Hussain Bhutta heard the post arrest bail application filed by Khawaja Imran Nazir.

A counsel on behalf of the petitioner argued before the court that his client was nominated in the case despite the fact that all allegations were baseless. He argued that Imran Nazir went to NAB office to express solidarity with the PML-N leader Maryam Nawaz and he was not involved in any hooliganism. He submitted that the co-accused had already been granted benefit of the bail in the matter . He pleaded with the court to grant the benefit of bail to his client as well.

However, the prosecution opposed the plea, saying that solid evidence was available against the accused.

The court, after hearing detailed arguments of the parties, granted bail to the MPA and ordered him to submit surety bonds for the purpose.

The Chung police had registered a case against PML-N leadership, including Maryam Nawaz and party workers, under section 147, 149, 290, 291, 440 , 109, 353 and 186 of Criminal Procedure Code and ATA sections over clash with police on August 11 at NAB office during appearance of Maryam Nawaz before investigation team in connection with illegal transfer of 180 acres land in Raiwind.

The PML-N workers pelted stones at police officials and tried to break the barriers outside the NAB office as Maryam Nawaz reached NAB office. However, the police resorted to baton charge to disperse thecrowd and arrested several protesters.