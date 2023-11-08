Open Menu

Court Grants Bail To Khadija Shah In Provocative Tweets Case

Muhammad Irfan Published November 08, 2023 | 05:30 PM

Court grants bail to Khadija Shah in provocative tweets case

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 8th Nov, 2023) A sessions court on Wednesday granted bail to fashion designer Khadija Shah in a case of posting provocative tweets.

The court ordered the fashion designer to furnish surety bonds of Rs 100,000 to avail the benefit of bail.

Additional District and Sessions Judge Muhammad Nawaz announced the reserved verdict on post-arrest bail petition filed by the fashion designer. The court had reserved its verdict on completion of arguments by the parties, earlier in the day.

Khadija Shah had approached the court for post-arrest bail, saying that a judicial magistrate denied the request of Federal Investigation Agency for her physical remand in the case and sent her to jail on judicial remand.

She pleaded with the court to grant her bail in the matter.

The FIA had accused Khadija Shah of posting ‘objectionable’ tweets, adding that the tweets were still being re-posted by the social media users. The FIA said that Khadija Shah incited people against the institutions through her tweets on May-9.

