Court grants bail to man involved in vandalising Ranjit Singh statue

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 20th Aug, 2021 ) :A local court on Friday granted bail to a man allegedly involved in vandalising the statue of Maharaja Ranjit Singh installed at the Lahore Fort.

The court directed accused Muhammad Rizwan to submit surety bonds of Rs 50,000 for availing the relief of bail.

Judicial Magistrate Hassan Sarfraz Cheema conducted the proceedings.

A prosecutor argued before the court that the accused was arrested for vandalising the statute of Ranjit Singh at the Lahore Fort. He submitted that investigations had been completed from the accused and requested the court to send him to jail on judicial remand.

He submitted that the challan would be filed soon.

While submitting a bail application, the defence counsel argued that all allegations levelled against his client were bailable. He requested the court to extend the benefit of bail to his client as he was no longer required for investigations.

Subsequently, the court granted bail to the accused and directed him for submitting surety bonds for the purpose.

The police had registered a case against Muhammad Rizwan for pulling down the statue using a hammer, on Tuesday.