Court grants bail to Manzoor Pashteen in two cases

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 26th Dec, 2023) The Anti-terrorism Court of Islamabad on Tuesday granted bail to Manzoor Pashteen in two separate cases filed against him at the CTD Police Station.

ATC Judge Abual Hasnat Muhammad Zulqarnain heard the bail application of Manzoor Pashteen.

During the hearing, the prosecutor pleaded that Pashteen's application should be rejected as he had spearheaded a gathering, where he spoke against the state institutions.

The defence counsel contended that Manzoor Pashteen had not spoken against the institutions and he was deliberately being maligned.

After listening to both sides, the court subsequently granted bail to Manzoor Pashteen.