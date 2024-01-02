Open Menu

Court Grants Bail To Manzoor Pashtin

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published January 02, 2024 | 10:08 PM

The court of Judge Shabbir Bhatti on Tuesday granted bail to Manzoor Pashtin in a case registered against him at the Tarnol Police Station

Defence counsel Atta Ullah Kundi and Musadiq Aziz Khatak appeared before the court on behalf of Manzoor Pashtin.

During the hearing, the police submitted the record of the case.

After hearing the arguments, the court granted bail to Manzoor Pashtin.

