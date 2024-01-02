Court grants bail to Manzoor Pashtin

(@FahadShabbir)

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 2nd Jan, 2024) The court of Judge Shabbir Bhatti on Tuesday granted bail to Manzoor Pashtin in a case registered against him at the Tarnol Police Station.

Defence counsel Atta Ullah Kundi and Musadiq Aziz Khatak appeared before the court on behalf of Manzoor Pashtin.

During the hearing, the police submitted the record of the case.

After hearing the arguments, the court granted bail to Manzoor Pashtin.