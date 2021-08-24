Court grants bail to members of therapy works in Noor Mukadam case

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 24th Aug, 2021 ) :A lower court here on Tuesday granted post arrest bail to six employees of therapy works including its chief executive officer (CEO) Tahir Zahoor in Noor Mukadam murder case.

Additional District and Session Judge Atta Rabbani granted the bail against surety bonds worth Rs 0.5 millions each.

The accused who obtained bail include Tahir Zahoor, Daleep Kumar, Abdul Haq, Samar Abbasi, Wamiq Riaz and Amjad Mehmood.

The court stated that the workers of therapy clinic reached the incident place after the murder of Noor Mukadam and team members were also injured by the attack of accused.

It would be clarified during the trial that whether these workers wasted the evidence or not.

In such situation, the team members of therapy works could not be kept in jail for a long time. According the their lawyer they had no criminal record.

Tahir Zahoor was a therapist and he was old and suffered from various diseases, the order said.

The additional prosecutor had adopted the stance that the therapy worker's team had the same role of accused Zahir Jaffar's parents in the crime.

The court subsequently approved the bail of six team members of therapy works.