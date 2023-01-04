Court grants bail to MNA in land grabbing case

N anti-corruption court on Wednesday granted post-arrest bail to Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) MNA Chaudhry Muhammad Ashraf in an alleged land grabbing case

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 4th Jan, 2023 ) :An anti-corruption court on Wednesday granted post-arrest bail to Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) MNA Chaudhry Muhammad Ashraf in an alleged land grabbing case.

The court directed the MNA to furnish surety bonds of Rs 100,000 for availing the relief.

Anti-Corruption Court Judge Khalid Mehmood Bhatti heard the post-arrest bail application of MNA Chaudhry Muhammad Ashraf.

The petitioner's counsel argued before the court that the Anti-Corruption Establishment (ACE) Punjab arrested his client in a politically motivated and bogus case. He submitted that the court had sent his client to jail on judicial remand after completion of the investigations.

He pleaded with the court to grant the benefit of bail to his client as he was no longer required for investigations.

A prosecutor, on behalf of the ACE, advanced arguments and opposed the bail plea.

The court, after hearing arguments, granted post-arrest bail to Chaudhry Muhammad Ashraf against surety bonds of Rs 100,000.

Chaudhary Muhammad Ashraf was elected Member of National Assembly (MNA) from NA-161 (Sahiwal-II) constituency.

The ACE has accused the lawmaker of illegally occupying government land through forgery in collusion with the patwari.