Court grants bail to Muhammad Khan Bhatti in money laundering case

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 4th Apr, 2023 ) :A sessions judge on Tuesday granted bail to Muhammad Khan Bhatti, former principal secretary to chief minister Punjab, in a money laundering case.

The court ordered Bhatti to furnish surety bonds of Rs 500, 000 for availing the relief of the bail.

Additional District and Sessions Judge Chaudhry Ghulam Rasool heard the bail petition of Muhammad Khan Bhatti.

Bhatti's counsel argued before the court that the Federal Investigation Agency had registered a case against his client under section 3 and 4 of Anti-money Laundering Act. He submitted that all charges were baseless and pleaded with the court for grant of bail to his client.

However, the prosecution opposed the bail petition, saying that solid evidence was available against the accused.

The court, after detailed arguments of the parties, granted bail to Muhammad Khan Bhatti and ordered to furnish surety bonds.