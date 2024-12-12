Open Menu

Court Grants Bail To Muhammad Khan Bhatti In New Illegal Appointments Case

Faizan Hashmi Published December 12, 2024 | 11:33 PM

Court grants bail to Muhammad Khan Bhatti in new illegal appointments case

An anti-corruption court on Thursday granted bail to Muhammad Khan Bhatti, the former principal secretary to the chief minister Punjab, in a new case related to illegal appointments in the Punjab Assembly

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 12th Dec, 2024) An anti-corruption court on Thursday granted bail to Muhammad Khan Bhatti, the former principal secretary to the chief minister Punjab, in a new case related to illegal appointments in the Punjab Assembly.

The court directed the accused to furnish surety bonds worth Rs. 500,000 to avail the relief of bail.

Anti-Corruption Court Judge Muhammad Faisal Ahmad conducted proceedings on the post-arrest bail application filed by Muhammad Khan Bhatti and announced the decision upon completion of arguments from both sides.

The prosecution opposed the bail petition, stating that the accused and his associates had illegally appointed favored candidates by bypassing merit. These appointments involved individuals who failed to meet the required criteria, it added.

However, Advocate Munir Hussain Bhatti, representing Muhammad Khan Bhatti, argued that the recruitment process in the Punjab Assembly—from Grade 1 to Grade 17—was conducted simultaneously and, therefore, only one FIR should have been registered instead of multiple cases. He further submitted that the trial for recruitments in Grade 17 was already underway and maintained that the same recruitment process was being targeted through multiple cases. He pleaded with the court to grant bail to his client.

The Anti-Corruption Establishment (ACE) Punjab had registered the case against Muhammad Khan Bhatti and others for hiring more than 200 individuals, including IT technicians, drivers, and other staff, in violation of merit.

Related Topics

Chief Minister Punjab Same FIR From Merit Packaging Limited Court Punjab Assembly

Recent Stories

University of Agriculture Faisalabad (UAF) stages ..

University of Agriculture Faisalabad (UAF) stages Zarai Mela

6 minutes ago
 MRM conference stresses for equal right protection ..

MRM conference stresses for equal right protection for minorities

6 minutes ago
 US wholesale prices pick up in November

US wholesale prices pick up in November

4 minutes ago
 Barrister Malik urges PTI to show responsibility f ..

Barrister Malik urges PTI to show responsibility for talks with government

12 minutes ago
 Bulgaria, Romania to fully join Schengen after lon ..

Bulgaria, Romania to fully join Schengen after long wait

12 minutes ago
 Aqib Javed named interim red-ball head coach

Aqib Javed named interim red-ball head coach

4 minutes ago
JUI-F chief calls for notification of Madrassah Re ..

JUI-F chief calls for notification of Madrassah Registration Bill: JUI-F chief

12 minutes ago
 Ready to facilitate talks, but decision-making lie ..

Ready to facilitate talks, but decision-making lies with govt: Speaker National ..

28 minutes ago
 In rural pro-govt stronghold, Georgia protests sti ..

In rural pro-govt stronghold, Georgia protests stir calls for compromise

31 minutes ago
 Macron, Tusk discuss idea of foreign peacekeepers ..

Macron, Tusk discuss idea of foreign peacekeepers in Ukraine

31 minutes ago
 ECB cuts rates again, Lagarde says eurozone 'losin ..

ECB cuts rates again, Lagarde says eurozone 'losing momentum'

27 minutes ago
 Time Magazine names Donald Trump person of the yea ..

Time Magazine names Donald Trump person of the year for second time

31 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan