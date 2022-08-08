UrduPoint.com

Court Grants Bail To Nazir Chohan In Armed Clash Case

Sumaira FH Published August 08, 2022 | 09:46 PM

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 8th Aug, 2022 ) :A local court on Monday granted bail to Pakistan Muslim League- Nawaz (PML-N) leader Nazir Chohan in an alleged armed clash case.

The court directed the PML-N leader to submit surety bonds of Rs 50,000 for availing the relief of bail.

Earlier, the Johar Town police produced Nazir Chohan before Duty Magistrate Muhammad Asif on expiry of four days physical remand.

The PTI MPA Shabbir Gujar along with injured Adil Mehmood also appeared before the court.

The court was apprised that parties had reached a compromise and they did not have objection on bail of Nazir Chohan.

At this, the court observed that the case was registered on complaint of ASI Amin then how Shabbir Gujar could become a complainant in the matter.

To which, a counsel for parties apprised that the police had registered the case against the parties whereas injured Adil Mehmood had also recorded his statement.

The police apprised the court that it did not require further physical remand of Nazir Chohan.

Subsequently, after hearing detailed arguments on bail plea of Nazir Chohan, the court granted post-arrest bail to the PML-N leader.

Johar Town police had registered a case regarding an armed clash between the PTI and PML-N workers during the by-election for PP-167.

Related Topics

