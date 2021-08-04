UrduPoint.com

Court Grants Bail To Nazir Chohan In Cyber Crime Case

Faizan Hashmi 4 minutes ago Wed 04th August 2021 | 05:50 PM

Court grants bail to Nazir Chohan in cyber crime case

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 4th Aug, 2021 ) :A sessions court on Wednesday granted bail to Pakistan Tehreek-i-Insaf (PTI) MPA Nazir Chohan in a cyber crime case.

The court ordered the MPA for submitting surety bonds of Rs 100,000 for availing the relief.

Additional District and Sessions Judge Muhammad Rashid Phularwan heard the post-arrest bail petition filed by the MPA.

During the proceedings, Advocates Haroon Ilyas and Farhan Iqbal represented Adviser to the Prime Minister on Interior and Accountability Barrister Mirza Shahzad Akbar and recorded their statement.

They stated that Shahzad Akbar had forgiven the MPA, after he sought apology from him.

Shehzad Akbar has no objection, if the concession of post-arrest bail was given to the MPA.

At this, the court granted post-arrest bail to the MPA and ordered for submitting surety bonds of Rs 100,000 for the purpose.

Earlier,on Tuesday, the court issued notice to Shahzad Akbar for August 4 and ordered that either he should appear in person for pardoning the accused or send his representative for the purpose.

Nazir Chohan through his bail petition had submitted that the complainant, Shahzad Akbar, had forgiven him. He submitted that the complainant had no objection, if the concession of post-arrest bail was given to him while submitting an affidavit of the complainant in this regard.

The FIA cyber-crime had registered a case against the MPA on the complaint of Shahzad Akbar under sections 11 and 20 of PECA and r/w 298, 500, 505(C), 506 of the PPC and 29 Telegraph Act.

Shehzad Akbar had accused the MPA and others of running hate speech campaigns on social media platforms against him.

It is pertinent to mention here that it is the second bail petition in the matter. The court had dismissedthe previous bail application of the MPA.

