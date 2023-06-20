UrduPoint.com

Court Grants Bail To Parvez Elahi In Illegal Recruitment Case

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published June 20, 2023 | 04:50 PM

Court grants bail to Parvez Elahi in illegal recruitment case

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 20th Jun, 2023 ) :An anti-corruption court on Tuesday granted post-arrest bail to former chief minister Punjab Chaudhry Parvez Elahi in a case related to illegal recruitment in the Punjab Assembly.

The court directed Parvez Elahi to furnish surety bonds of Rs 1,000,000 for availing the relief.

Special Judge Anti-Corruption Ali Raza Awan announced the verdict, reserved on June 19, on post-arrest petition of the former chief minister.

Special prosecutor Abdul Samad on behalf of the Anti-Corruption Establishment (ACE) Punjab and Advocate Rana Intizar Hussain on behalf of Parvez Elahi completed their arguments a day earlier.

The defence counsel pleaded with the court to grant the benefit of bail to his client. However, the special prosecutor opposed the bail, saying that solid evidence was available against Parvez Elahi.

The ACE Punjab had instituted a case against Parvez Elahi and others on charges of recruiting 12 Grade-17 officers in the Punjab Assembly against merit.

