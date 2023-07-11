Court grants bail to Pervaiz Elahi in money laundering case

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 11th Jul, 2023 ) :A special court dealing with offences in banks on Tuesday granted post-arrest bail to former chief minister Punjab and Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) President Chaudhry Pervaiz Elahi in a money laundering case, registered by the Federal Investigation Agency (FIA).

The court ordered Chaudhry Pervaiz Elahi to furnish surety bonds of Rs 500,000 for availing the relief.

Banking Offence Court Judge Aslam Gondal announced the verdict while allowing a post-arrest bail petition filed by Chaudhry Pervaiz Elahi. The court heard detailed arguments of the defence counsel and FIA's prosecutor, during the proceedings.

On June 20, the FIA had registered a case on the charges of corruption and moneylaundering against Chaudhry Pervaiz Elahi and others.