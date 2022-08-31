Court grants bail to PML-N MPA in PA ruckus case

A sessions court granted interim bail till Sept 8, to Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz MPA Bilal Farooq Tarar on Wednesday, in the Punjab Assembly ruckus case

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 31st Aug, 2022 ) :A sessions court granted interim bail till Sept 8, to Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz MPA Bilal Farooq Tarar on Wednesday, in the Punjab Assembly ruckus case.

Additional District and Sessions Judge Yasin Mohal heard the bail application of the MPA.

The petitioner's counsel argued before the court that his client was not involved in any ruckus, but he was implicated in the matter on the political basis. He pleaded with the court for grant of benefit bail to his client.

The court, after hearing initial arguments, granted interim bail to the MPA till Sept 8 and directed him to join the investigations besides seeking a reply from the police.

Qila Gujjar Singh Police had registered a case under sections 324, 353, 186 and 427 of the Pakistan Penal Code against unidentified people for creating ruckus during an assembly session held on April 16.