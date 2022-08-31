UrduPoint.com

Court Grants Bail To PML-N MPA In PA Ruckus Case

Sumaira FH Published August 31, 2022 | 08:05 PM

Court grants bail to PML-N MPA in PA ruckus case

A sessions court granted interim bail till Sept 8, to Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz MPA Bilal Farooq Tarar on Wednesday, in the Punjab Assembly ruckus case

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 31st Aug, 2022 ) :A sessions court granted interim bail till Sept 8, to Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz MPA Bilal Farooq Tarar on Wednesday, in the Punjab Assembly ruckus case.

Additional District and Sessions Judge Yasin Mohal heard the bail application of the MPA.

The petitioner's counsel argued before the court that his client was not involved in any ruckus, but he was implicated in the matter on the political basis. He pleaded with the court for grant of benefit bail to his client.

The court, after hearing initial arguments, granted interim bail to the MPA till Sept 8 and directed him to join the investigations besides seeking a reply from the police.

Qila Gujjar Singh Police had registered a case under sections 324, 353, 186 and 427 of the Pakistan Penal Code against unidentified people for creating ruckus during an assembly session held on April 16.

Related Topics

Assembly Hearing Pakistan Unidentified People Police April Muslim From Court Punjab Assembly

Recent Stories

Restoration of 132 KV transmission line to be comp ..

Restoration of 132 KV transmission line to be completed by Friday: QESCO Spokesp ..

1 minute ago
 Rescue operation in northern areas to be completed ..

Rescue operation in northern areas to be completed by Thursday: Amir Muqam

1 minute ago
 166 Pakistani students selected for Erasmus+ Progr ..

166 Pakistani students selected for Erasmus+ Programme

1 minute ago
 Islamabad High Court orders to delete Azam Khan's ..

Islamabad High Court orders to delete Azam Khan's name from stop list

3 minutes ago
 Passenger buses without emergency door banned from ..

Passenger buses without emergency door banned from Sept 7

3 minutes ago
 Meeting of Russia-Iran Economic Commission to Be H ..

Meeting of Russia-Iran Economic Commission to Be Held by Yearend - Moscow

3 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.