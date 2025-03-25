Court Grants Bail To PTI Activist Haider Saeed
Umer Jamshaid Published March 25, 2025 | 12:30 AM
ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 25th Mar, 2025) The lower court of Islamabad on Monday granted bail to Haider Saeed, a worker of the Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) party, in a case accusing him of spreading anti-state propaganda.
During the hearing, Saeed’s lawyer, Tabish Farooq, argued that his client had no leadership role in any organization and was not involved in rebellion. He cited rulings from higher courts to assert that the posts in question—allegedly republishing content from the banned organization—did not incite violence or disorder. Farooq also claimed Saeed was “abducted” by unidentified individuals before his arrest, leaving the family searching for him for hours.
The investigating officer countered that the posts originated from a verified social media account. However, no evidence was presented to show the posts directly threatened public order.
Saeed’s mother addressed the court, stating that authorities accused her son of “murder” and “terrorism” during his detention. “We are patriotic citizens. My son is being falsely labeled,” she said.
After reviewing arguments, Judicial Magistrate Abbas Shah approved bail, requiring a surety bond of Rs 200,000.
The court noted the need for further investigation but found insufficient grounds for continued detention.
