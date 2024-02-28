Open Menu

Court Grants Bail To PTI Candidates

Umer Jamshaid Published February 28, 2024 | 08:02 PM

The Additional and District Session Judge on Wednesday confirmed the bail of Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) candidates, including Shere Afzal Marwat, Shoaib Shaheen, Ali Bukhari, and Amir Mughal, in the case of protesting against the general elections 2024 results of their respective constituencies

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 28th Feb, 2024) The Additional and District Session Judge on Wednesday confirmed the bail of Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) candidates, including Shere Afzal Marwat, Shoaib Shaheen, Ali Bukhari, and Amir Mughal, in the case of protesting against the general elections 2024 results of their respective Constituencies.

All the accused mentioned in the case appeared before the court and marked their attendance.

Subsequently, the court granted bail to the PTI leaders against surety bonds of Rs 10,000.

