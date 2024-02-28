Court Grants Bail To PTI Candidates
Umer Jamshaid Published February 28, 2024 | 08:02 PM
The Additional and District Session Judge on Wednesday confirmed the bail of Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) candidates, including Shere Afzal Marwat, Shoaib Shaheen, Ali Bukhari, and Amir Mughal, in the case of protesting against the general elections 2024 results of their respective constituencies
ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 28th Feb, 2024) The Additional and District Session Judge on Wednesday confirmed the bail of Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) candidates, including Shere Afzal Marwat, Shoaib Shaheen, Ali Bukhari, and Amir Mughal, in the case of protesting against the general elections 2024 results of their respective Constituencies.
All the accused mentioned in the case appeared before the court and marked their attendance.
Subsequently, the court granted bail to the PTI leaders against surety bonds of Rs 10,000.
Recent Stories
Mushaal stresses empowering women for establishment of inclusive, equitable soci ..
Six terrorists killed, soldier injured in North Waziristan operation
PA approves Rs 358 bln grant as supplementary budget
CM chairs meeting on 'Clean Punjab' initiative
NICL shows willingness to assume financial risks of public assets in AJK
Nawaz advises incoming govt to work diligently for overcoming economic challenge ..
Customs thwarts smuggling attempt of liquor, HSD
Four robbers arrested in Lahore
WASA disconnects 142 connections of defaulters
AIOU honors Kashmiri student Naseem Abdul Kareem for outstanding performance
Mehran University’s students secure first position in Sindh games
Kites and string rolls smuggling bid foiled
More Stories From Pakistan
-
Mushaal stresses empowering women for establishment of inclusive, equitable societies26 minutes ago
-
Six terrorists killed, soldier injured in North Waziristan operation24 minutes ago
-
PA approves Rs 358 bln grant as supplementary budget24 minutes ago
-
CM chairs meeting on 'Clean Punjab' initiative27 minutes ago
-
NICL shows willingness to assume financial risks of public assets in AJK27 minutes ago
-
Nawaz advises incoming govt to work diligently for overcoming economic challenges27 minutes ago
-
Customs thwarts smuggling attempt of liquor, HSD29 minutes ago
-
Four robbers arrested in Lahore29 minutes ago
-
WASA disconnects 142 connections of defaulters29 minutes ago
-
Kites and string rolls smuggling bid foiled26 minutes ago
-
MNS university sign MoU with private industry on environment project27 minutes ago
-
PPP accuses PTI of undermining national sovereignty26 minutes ago