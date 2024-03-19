Court grants bail to PTI leaders in election rigging case

A local court in Islamabad has granted bail to Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) leaders, including Shoaib Shaheen, Ali Bukhari, Sher Afzal Marwat, Khalid Khursheed, Semmabiya Tahir, and Amir Mughal in a case related to protests against election rigging filed at Kohsar police station

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 19th Mar, 2024) A local court in Islamabad has granted bail to Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) leaders, including Shoaib Shaheen, Ali Bukhari, Sher Afzal Marwat, Khalid Khursheed, Semmabiya Tahir, and Amir Mughal in a case related to protests against election rigging filed at Kohsar police station.

Additional District and Session Judge Tahir Abbas Sipra heard the bail plea of the PTI leaders on Tuesday.

The defense counsel, Sher Afzal Marwat, argued that PTI had held seventy-three peaceful protests after May 9 despite several attempts to aggravate the situation.

He further contended that all the allegations leveled against the PTI leaders were fabricated.

Subsequently, the court confirmed the bail of the PTI leaders against surety bonds of Rs. 5000 each.