Court grants bail to PTI MPA Nazir Chohan

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 27th Jul, 2021 ) :A local court on Tuesday granted bail to PTI MPA Nazir Chohan after a few hours of his arrest in a case registered on the complaint of Adviser to the Prime Minister on Interior and Accountability Barrister Mirza Shahzad Akbar.

The court directed the MPA to submit surety bonds of Rs 100,000 for availing the relief of the bail. The court observed that if the MPA failed to submit the surety bonds then he should be sent to jail on judicial remand for 14 days.

Judicial Magistrate Rehman Elahi conducted the proceedings at Cantt Courts, wherein the Race Course police also produced the MPA after a few hours of his arrest.

A counsel for Nazir Chohan argued before the court that the police had arrested his client in a case, wherein all offences were bailable.

He pleaded with the court to grant the benefit of bail to his client.

It is pertinent to mention here that the police shifted the MPA to Camp Jail after the court proceedings.

The Race Course police arrested the MPA from Lahore Development Authority's plaza on Tuesday. The case against Chohan was registered under sections 506 (punishment for intimidation), 189 (threatening public servant), 298 (hurting religious sentiments) and 153 of Pakistan Penal Code (PPC). Shehzad Akbar had alleged thatthe MPA levelled false allegations about his faith in a tv show.