Court Grants Bail To PTI Workers In November Protest Case
Umer Jamshaid Published March 10, 2025 | 08:47 PM
ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 10th Mar, 2025) The district & sessions court of Islamabad on Monday approved the bail of nine Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) workers linked to protests held on November 26, following arguments by their legal team.
The bail petitions were heard by Judicial Magistrate Ahmed Shehzad Gondal at the District and Sessions Court.
During the hearing, Sardar Masroof Advocate, representing the workers, argued that co-accused in the case had already secured bail from the High Court.
He pleaded that under Article 201 of the Constitution, the lower court was legally bound to grant similar relief.
Masroof stated that the workers were not arrested during the protest and that police no longer required them for investigation. After reviewing the arguments, the court reserved its decision and later approved bail against surety bonds of Rs. 20,000 each.
The cases against the workers were registered at Ramna Police Station under Section 144 of the Pakistan Penal Code and other charges linked to the November 26 demonstrations.
