Court grants bail to Saleem Bajari

An Accountability Court on Monday granted interim bail to Saleem Bajari in a case regarding assets behind means

HYDERABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 31st Jan, 2022 ) :An Accountability Court on Monday granted interim bail to Saleem Bajari in a case regarding assets behind means.

According to details, Bajari was facing charges including acquiring assets beyond means and of arranging fake appointments in different government departments.

Bajari apprised the court that he had come under probe in connection with certain charges and that he feared his apprehension.

The court granted him bail till February 25 against a surety of Rs 500,000.