UrduPoint.com

Court Grants Bail To Saleem Bajari

Muhammad Irfan Published January 31, 2022 | 09:52 PM

Court grants bail to Saleem Bajari

An Accountability Court on Monday granted interim bail to Saleem Bajari in a case regarding assets behind means

HYDERABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 31st Jan, 2022 ) :An Accountability Court on Monday granted interim bail to Saleem Bajari in a case regarding assets behind means.

According to details, Bajari was facing charges including acquiring assets beyond means and of arranging fake appointments in different government departments.

Bajari apprised the court that he had come under probe in connection with certain charges and that he feared his apprehension.

The court granted him bail till February 25 against a surety of Rs 500,000.

Related Topics

February Government Court

Recent Stories

Russian Su-27 Fighter Jet Violated Estonian Airspa ..

Russian Su-27 Fighter Jet Violated Estonian Airspace - Estonian Defense Forces

7 seconds ago
 US State Dept. Confirms Blinken, Lavrov to Have Ph ..

US State Dept. Confirms Blinken, Lavrov to Have Phone Call Tuesday

9 seconds ago
 Iraqi Parliament Announces Finalized List of Candi ..

Iraqi Parliament Announces Finalized List of Candidates for Presidential Electio ..

10 seconds ago
 RUDA CEO hails apex court decision

RUDA CEO hails apex court decision

12 seconds ago
 Govt committed to provide basic facilities to peop ..

Govt committed to provide basic facilities to people: Governor

3 minutes ago
 Manhunt in Germany after two police shot dead

Manhunt in Germany after two police shot dead

3 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.

>