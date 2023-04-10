Court grants bail to Shah Mehmood Qureshi in three more FIRs

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 10th Apr, 2023 ) :The local court here on Monday granted the interim bail to Pakistan Tehreek-e Insaf's (PTI) leader Shah Mehmood Qureshi in three FIRs pertaining to the violation of section-144.

However, an anti-terrorism court (ATC) also extended his bail till April 29, in two cases registered by the capital's police.

The ATC Judge Raja Jawad Abbas heard the interim bail petitions of Shah Mehmood Qureshi in terrorism FIRs. The PTI leader appeared before the court along with his legal team.

At the outset of the hearing, the prosecutor said that the PTI workers had been protesting on the instigation of Imran Khan and Shah Mahmood Qureshi.

The judge asked whether the prosecution had any proof regarding the charges against the accused.

Shah Mahmood Qureshi adopted the stance that even he was not at the crime scene but still his name was included in FIR. After hearing arguments, the court extended the bail in two FIRs till April 29.

Meanwhile, Sessions Judge Nasir Javed Rana granted bail to the former foreign minister in three FIRs with regard to violation of section-144. His lawyer argued that these cases had been made on political grounds, adding that several other leaders had already been granted bail in these FIRs. However, the prosecution opposed the bail of Shah Mahmood Qureshi.