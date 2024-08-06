Court Grants Bail To Shanze Malik In Hit-and-run Case
Faizan Hashmi Published August 06, 2024 | 10:21 PM
ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 6th Aug, 2024) The District and Sessions Court of Islamabad on Tuesday canceled the arrest warrant for Shanze Malik, daughter of Justice Shehzad Malik, Judge, Supreme Court of Pakistan, and granted her bail against the surety bonds of Rs 30,000/.
Duty Magistrate Kamran Zaheer Abbasi heard the case of victim Shakeel Tanoli, who died after being hit by the vehicle of Shanze Malik.
Shanze Malik with her lawyer Muhammad Saddique Awan approached the court for the cancellation her non-bailable arrest warrant and challenged the charges against her.
Muhammad Saddique Awan argued that the charges were incorrect and sought relief from the court.
Meanwhile, Prosecutor Rana Hassan Abbas objected, questioning the jurisdiction of Duty Magistrate Kamran Zaheer Abbasi.
Duty Magistrate Abbasi remarked that the Lahore High Court had previously granted Shanze Malik protective bail. According to the High Court's decision, Shanze Malik holds a valid driving license, and the speeding charges against her are bailable.
The court granted Shanze Malik bail upon submission of a Rs 30,000 surety bonds and reserved its decision on the accuracy of the charges against her.
