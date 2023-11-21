Court grants bail to Sheikh Rasheed

Additional District and Session Court here on Tuesday granted bail of former federal minister Shiekh Rasheed in a case filed in Kohsar police station

The former minister appeared before the court of Judge Tahir Abbas with his legal team.

Subsequently, the court confirmed the bail of Sheikh Rasheed on deposit of five thousand rupees and adjourned the case till November 25.