Open Menu

Court Grants Bail To Sheikh Rasheed

Muhammad Irfan Published November 21, 2023 | 07:30 PM

Court grants bail to Sheikh Rasheed

Additional District and Session Court here on Tuesday granted bail of former federal minister Shiekh Rasheed in a case filed in Kohsar police station

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 21st Nov, 2023) Additional District and Session Court here on Tuesday granted bail of former Federal minister Shiekh Rasheed in a case filed in Kohsar police station .

The former minister appeared before the court of Judge Tahir Abbas with his legal team.

Subsequently, the court confirmed the bail of Sheikh Rasheed on deposit of five thousand rupees and adjourned the case till November 25.

Related Topics

Police Station November Court

Recent Stories

Fog/smog likely to develop in plain areas of count ..

Fog/smog likely to develop in plain areas of country: PMD

4 minutes ago
 Dr Nadeem expresses resolve to deal with malnutrit ..

Dr Nadeem expresses resolve to deal with malnutrition

4 minutes ago
 LESCO recovers over Rs 19m from 635 defaulters in ..

LESCO recovers over Rs 19m from 635 defaulters in a day

4 minutes ago
 First Pakistani Astronaut Namira Salim - a torchbe ..

First Pakistani Astronaut Namira Salim - a torchbearer for youth, inspiration fo ..

6 minutes ago
 Ayub Teaching Hospital Abbottabad dispels false so ..

Ayub Teaching Hospital Abbottabad dispels false social media claims

6 minutes ago
 Food security, sustainable agriculture emerged as ..

Food security, sustainable agriculture emerged as grave issues: Dr Masoud J Al-M ..

6 minutes ago
Technology continuously evolving, armed forces nee ..

Technology continuously evolving, armed forces need to keep pace with evolving t ..

6 minutes ago
 Pakistan's Phytosanitary certification won global ..

Pakistan's Phytosanitary certification won global acknowledgment: Dr. Kausar Mal ..

23 minutes ago
 Under-19 Cricket World Cup moved from Sri Lanka to ..

Under-19 Cricket World Cup moved from Sri Lanka to South Africa

23 minutes ago
 Minister Information pays tribute to late CM Azam ..

Minister Information pays tribute to late CM Azam Khan

23 minutes ago
 Crackdown continues against unregistered medicines

Crackdown continues against unregistered medicines

27 minutes ago
 Economists highlight importance of paradigm shift ..

Economists highlight importance of paradigm shift in thinking for Pak trajectory ..

26 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan