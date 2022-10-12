Court grants bail to Shibli Faraz

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 12th Oct, 2022 ) :A local court of Islamabad on Wednesday granted interim bail to former information minister Shibli Faraz till October 18, in a case of violating Section 144.

Additional District and Session Judge Zafar Iqbal accepted the pre-arrest bail of the Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf leader against the surety bonds of Rs 5,000.

The Aabpara Police had registered a first information report (FIR) against Shibli Faraz and other PTI leaders for violating Section 144.