ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 27th May, 2024) The district and session court on Monday granted bail to former prime minister of Azad Jammu & Kashmir Sardar Tanveer Ilyas, who was arrested in a case filed by Federal Investigation Agency (FIA) pertaining to misuse of diplomatic passport.

During the hearing, Sardar Tanveer Ilyas's lawyer argued in the court that the maximum sentence under these provisions was three years, so the accused should be granted bail.

Sardar Tanveer Ilyas also surrendered his passport, during the hearing.

The FIA prosecutor presented records to the court, while he opposed the bail, arguing against Sardar Tanveer Ilyas's release.

After hearing the arguments of both parties, Judicial Megistrate Abbass Shah granted bail to Sardar Tanveer Ilyas against the surety bonds of Rs 100,000.