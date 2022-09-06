UrduPoint.com

Court Grants Bail To Three Accused

Muhammad Irfan Published September 06, 2022 | 07:51 PM

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 6th Sep, 2022 ) :A local court of Islamabad on Tuesday confirmed the bails of three accused in case registered by capital police in matter pertaining to PTI's leader Shahbaz Gill.

Additional District and Session Judge Farakh Fareed Baloch heard the bail cases of three accused including Zafar Iqbal, Hazbullah and Sardar Imran Khan.

The petitioners' lawyer adopted the stance that sections applied in the FIR against the accused were bailable. However, the allegations leveled in it were false, he said, adding that the section 506 couldn't be applied as his clients neither involved in clash with police nor they damaged the public property.

Lawyer Saeed Akhter alleged that the police itself entered the house, adding that the raid couldn't be declared as legal.

On the other hand, the prosecutor opposed the bail request of the accused and prayed the judge to dismiss the same. The court after listening arguments granted bail to the accused against surety bonds worth Rs10,000 each.

It may be mentioned here that the Abpara Police had registered FIR against the three accused under section 506, 382, 353, 186, 149 and 147.

