Court Grants Bail To Three PML-N Workers Involved In Throwing Egg, Ink On SAPM

Sumaira FH 52 seconds ago Wed 24th March 2021 | 08:15 PM

Court grants bail to three PML-N workers involved in throwing egg, ink on SAPM

A local court on Wednesday granted bail to three PML-N workers involved in throwing egg and ink on Special Assistant to Prime Minister (SAPM), Shahbaz Gill

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 24th Mar, 2021 ) :A local court on Wednesday granted bail to three PML-N workers involved in throwing egg and ink on Special Assistant to Prime Minister (SAPM), Shahbaz Gill.

The court directed accused Ghulam Abbas, Ateeq and Tariq to submit surety bonds of Rs 100,000 each to avail the relief of bail.

Judicial Magistrate Waseem Iftikhar had reserved the verdict on bail petitions filed by the accused after hearing arguments of the parties and it was announced today.

Earlier, a counsel, on behalf of the accused, argued before the court that the police had completed investigation from the accused and they had been sent to jail on judicial remand.

He pleaded with the court to grant bail as physical custody of the accused was not required any longer.

On the other hand, the prosecution opposed the bail plea.

On March 16, Old Anarkali police had registered a case against the accused on throwing egg and ink on SAPM in the Lahore High Court (LHC) premises. LHC DSP Security Absar Ahmad had filed the complaint with the police for the purpose.

More Stories From Pakistan

