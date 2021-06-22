UrduPoint.com
Court Grants Bail To TikToker In Fraud Case

Sumaira FH 6 minutes ago Tue 22nd June 2021 | 05:20 PM

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 22nd Jun, 2021 ) :A local court on Tuesday granted bail to TikToker Kashif Zameer in a fraud case.

The court ordered the accused to submit surety bonds of Rs 100,000 for availing the relief of bail.

Judicial Magistrate Noshaba Yousaf heard the post-arrest bail petition, filed by Kashif Zameer.

A prosecutor argued before the court that Nishtar Colony police had registered a case against the accused for identifying himself as a government official when police conducted a raid to arrest him. He submitted that the police also recovered a vehicle with blue emergency lights and weapons from his possession. He pleaded with the court to dismiss the bail application.

However, a counsel for the petitioner submitted that all charges leveled against his client were bailable. He submitted that the accused had been sent to jail on judicial remand in the matter and he was no longer required for investigation. He pleaded with the court to grant the benefit of bail to his client till the completion of the trial.

At this, the court granted post-arrest bail to Kashif and ordered him for submitting surety bonds of Rs 100,000 for the purpose.

Kashif Zameer is reported to have also been involved in seven other cases including cheating a Turkish actor Engin Altan Duzyatan, who rose to global fame for his role as Ertugrul in hit tv series 'Dirilis:Ertugrul'.

