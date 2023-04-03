Court grants bail to two accused in Zille Shah death case

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 3rd Apr, 2023 ) :A local court on Monday granted post-arrest bail to two accused allegedly involved in the death of Ali Bilal alias Zille Shah, a Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf worker.

The court granted bail to driver Jahanzaib and his accomplice Umar Farid and ordered them to furnish surety bonds of Rs 200,000 each for availing the relief of bail.

Judicial Magistrate Hafiz Kashif Liaqat heard the post-arrest bail petitions of the accused. The petitioners' counsel argued before the court that Sarwar Road police had registered a case against his clients over the death of Zille Shah in a road accident.

He submitted that it had been alleged that Zille Shah was killed after being hit by the vehicle of the accused. The counsel presented the driving licence of driver Jahanzaib and submitted that it was an accident, adding that driver Jahanzaib did not have any enmity with Zille Shah. He submitted that Umar Farid was sitting in the vehicle at the time of the accident and he did not have any role in the matter. He pleaded with the court to grant post-arrest bail to his clients.

The court, after hearing arguments of the parties, granted post-arrest bail to Jahanzaib and Umar Farid.