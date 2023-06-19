Court grants bail to two PTI leaders

Additional District and Sessions Judge Muhammad Qasim Khan on Monday approved bail applications of two local Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) leaders in May 9 & 10 incidents of vandalism and arson

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 19th Jun, 2023 ) :Additional District and Sessions Judge Muhammad Qasim Khan on Monday approved bail applications of two local Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) leaders in May 9 & 10 incidents of vandalism and arson.

The court ordered release of accused Meena Khan Afridi and Jalal Mohmand, who were booked by Hashnagari Police Station for acts of vandalism and arson on May 9 and 10 in Peshawar.