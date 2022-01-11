UrduPoint.com

Court Grants Bail To Zardari In NYC Property Inquiry

Umer Jamshaid Published January 11, 2022 | 08:15 PM

An Accountability Court on Tuesday granted pre-arrest bail to former president Asif Ali Zardari in New York City property inquiry initiated by National Accountability Bureau (NAB).

The order stated that the NAB couldn't arrest Asif Ali Zardari at the inquiry stage of case. However, the bureau had to approach the court for his arrest if it wanted him during the inquiry stage.

AC-I Judge Muhammad Bashir reserved the decision earlier after listening arguments and later accepted the petition. Former president Asif Ali Zardari appeared before the court along with his counsel Farouk H.

Naek.

At the outset of hearing, the petitioner's lawyer said that the NAB had stated that no arrest warrants had been issued against his client so far. He, however, said that chairman NAB could issue arrest warrant at any stage of the inquiry.

The NAB's prosecutor said the department had not issued arrest warrant against the accused.

Zardari's lawyer also submitted the medical reports of his client and requested the court to grant him permanent bail in the above case.

