Court Grants Bail To Zeeshan Ahmed In Drug Case

Faizan Hashmi Published May 23, 2025 | 11:28 PM

The District & Sessions Court of Islamabad on Friday approved the post-arrest bail of Zeeshan Ahmed, who was jailed in a narcotics case involving over 500 grams of heroin.

Additional District and Sessions Judge Syed Faizan Haider ordered the release of Zeeshan Ahmed on bail in a drugs-related case registered at Khanna Police Station.

During the hearing, the defence lawyer, Advocate Muhammad Bilal Raza, argued that the case against his client was fabricated. He told the court that Zeeshan Ahmed was falsely accused of possessing 535 grams of heroin and that he had no connection with drugs.

The defence requested the court to release Ahmed on bail until the trial concludes, stating that the allegations were baseless and meant to trap him.

After hearing arguments from both sides and reviewing the police record, the judge granted bail to Zeeshan Ahmed. The court ordered his release on submission of surety bonds worth Rs 50,000.

The case will now proceed under regular trial, while the accused remains out on bail.

