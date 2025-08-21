Open Menu

Court Grants Bails To 63 PTI Activists

Muhammad Irfan Published August 21, 2025 | 07:40 PM

Court grants bails to 63 PTI activists

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 21st Aug, 2025) A local court on Thursday approved the post-arrest bail applications of 63 arrested activists of PTI and ordered for their release.

Judicial Magistrate Mureed Abbas heard the bail petitions of PTI workers. During the hearing, Ansar Kayani, Zahid Bashir Dar, and Mirza Asim Advocate appeared in the court on behalf of PTI workers.

After the arguments of the parties were completed and the record was seen, the court reserved its decision on the bail applications and later it granted the post-arrest bail applications of all 63 workers against surety bonds worth Rs 100,000 each and ordered their release.

It may be mentioned here that 40 PTI workers are arrested in the Margalla Police Station case while 23 are arrested in the Industrial Area Police Station case. Two cases have been registered against the workers under protest on August 15.

Recent Stories

Mohammed Al Sharqi receives Minister of Education, ..

Mohammed Al Sharqi receives Minister of Education, reviews preparations for new ..

2 hours ago
 Ministry of Economy & Tourism participates in 'Wom ..

Ministry of Economy & Tourism participates in 'Women’s Economic Dialogue' in C ..

2 hours ago
 US, EU agree on framework for reciprocal trade

US, EU agree on framework for reciprocal trade

2 hours ago
 Masdar receives ‘AA-’ credit rating with stabl ..

Masdar receives ‘AA-’ credit rating with stable outlook by S&P Global Rating ..

2 hours ago
 Mohamed bin Zayed Award for Best Teacher launches ..

Mohamed bin Zayed Award for Best Teacher launches ‘Executive Educational Excel ..

3 hours ago
 MBRF launches Knowledge Lounge in Egypt to inspire ..

MBRF launches Knowledge Lounge in Egypt to inspire Arab readers

3 hours ago
Perpetrators of 9th May will have to face law: DG ..

Perpetrators of 9th May will have to face law: DG ISPR

3 hours ago
 Department of Government Enablement launches 2nd A ..

Department of Government Enablement launches 2nd Abu Dhabi Effortless Customer E ..

5 hours ago
 5.6-magnitude earthquake strikes off Russia's Kamc ..

5.6-magnitude earthquake strikes off Russia's Kamchatka Peninsula

5 hours ago
 GCAA issues new civil aviation regulation on Aerod ..

GCAA issues new civil aviation regulation on Aerodrome Crisis Management

5 hours ago
 IACT achieves Full Membership in ICAO TRAINAIR PLU ..

IACT achieves Full Membership in ICAO TRAINAIR PLUS Programme

5 hours ago
 ENEC launches Graduate Plant Operator Programme fo ..

ENEC launches Graduate Plant Operator Programme for Emirati engineers

6 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan