Court Grants Bails To 63 PTI Activists
Muhammad Irfan Published August 21, 2025 | 07:40 PM
ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 21st Aug, 2025) A local court on Thursday approved the post-arrest bail applications of 63 arrested activists of PTI and ordered for their release.
Judicial Magistrate Mureed Abbas heard the bail petitions of PTI workers. During the hearing, Ansar Kayani, Zahid Bashir Dar, and Mirza Asim Advocate appeared in the court on behalf of PTI workers.
After the arguments of the parties were completed and the record was seen, the court reserved its decision on the bail applications and later it granted the post-arrest bail applications of all 63 workers against surety bonds worth Rs 100,000 each and ordered their release.
It may be mentioned here that 40 PTI workers are arrested in the Margalla Police Station case while 23 are arrested in the Industrial Area Police Station case. Two cases have been registered against the workers under protest on August 15.
Recent Stories
Mohammed Al Sharqi receives Minister of Education, reviews preparations for new ..
Ministry of Economy & Tourism participates in 'Women’s Economic Dialogue' in C ..
US, EU agree on framework for reciprocal trade
Masdar receives ‘AA-’ credit rating with stable outlook by S&P Global Rating ..
Mohamed bin Zayed Award for Best Teacher launches ‘Executive Educational Excel ..
MBRF launches Knowledge Lounge in Egypt to inspire Arab readers
Perpetrators of 9th May will have to face law: DG ISPR
Department of Government Enablement launches 2nd Abu Dhabi Effortless Customer E ..
5.6-magnitude earthquake strikes off Russia's Kamchatka Peninsula
GCAA issues new civil aviation regulation on Aerodrome Crisis Management
IACT achieves Full Membership in ICAO TRAINAIR PLUS Programme
ENEC launches Graduate Plant Operator Programme for Emirati engineers
More Stories From Pakistan
-
Rainfall caused by climate change led to loss of life across the country: Sharjeel1 minute ago
-
"Quetta water crisis:commissioner unveils urgent measures"1 minute ago
-
Postgraduate admission committee reviews Level-2 programs, finalises MCPS induction policy2 minutes ago
-
Commissioner directs to formulate inclusive policy for improving water level in Quetta2 minutes ago
-
United against terror: building peaceful future: Umrani11 minutes ago
-
Inquiry ordered into fireworks warehouse explosion: Waqar Mehdi11 minutes ago
-
DC visits Latifabad to oversee rainwater drainage operations11 minutes ago
-
Applications open for intermediate admissions in Punjab’s public colleges via OCAS11 minutes ago
-
President reaffirms Pakistan-China “Iron Brotherhood” during Chinese FM interaction11 minutes ago
-
Govt enhancing capacity of Punjab University of Child Health Sciences: Minister Salman12 minutes ago
-
Court grants bails to 63 PTI activists12 minutes ago
-
29 injured in firecracker shop blast near Taj Complex21 minutes ago