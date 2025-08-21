Court grants bails to 63 PTI activists

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 21st Aug, 2025) A local court on Thursday approved the post-arrest bail applications of 63 arrested activists of PTI and ordered for their release.

Judicial Magistrate Mureed Abbas heard the bail petitions of PTI workers. During the hearing, Ansar Kayani, Zahid Bashir Dar, and Mirza Asim Advocate appeared in the court on behalf of PTI workers.

After the arguments of the parties were completed and the record was seen, the court reserved its decision on the bail applications and later it granted the post-arrest bail applications of all 63 workers against surety bonds worth Rs 100,000 each and ordered their release.

It may be mentioned here that 40 PTI workers are arrested in the Margalla Police Station case while 23 are arrested in the Industrial Area Police Station case. Two cases have been registered against the workers under protest on August 15.