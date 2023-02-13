Court grants exemption from attendance to Imran Khan

A local court on Monday granted a one-time exemption from appearance to Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf Chairman Imran Khan on medical grounds and adjourned the female judge threatening case against him till March 9

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 13th Feb, 2023 ) :A local court on Monday granted a one-time exemption from appearance to Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf Chairman Imran Khan on medical grounds and adjourned the female judge threatening case against him till March 9.

Senior Civil Judge Mujahid Raheem heard the case against former prime minister Imran Khan.

During the course of the proceedings, Special Prosecutor Rizwan Abbasi prayed to the court to cancel the interim bail of Imran Khan and issued his arrest warrants due to his continuous disappearance in the case. He objected to the medical report of Imran Khan being issued by his own hospital. The Shaukat Khanum Hospital treated cancer patients but Imran Khan's illness was of different nature.

Imran Khan's lawyer Imran Panjutha submitted his client's request for a one-time exemption from appearance on medical grounds, citing the fresh medical report of his client dated February 8 was attached with the application.

He stated that Imran Khan was unable to travel to Islamabad due to his health issues. He was not even able to climb stairs and doctors had also advised him to do rest.

The court reserved the decision after listening to the arguments and later granted a one-time exemption from appaerance to Imran Khan on medical grounds adjourning the case till March 9.