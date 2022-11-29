Court grants FIA 4 days custody of Azam Sawati

A local court of Islamabad on Tuesday granted the FIA a further four days physical remand of PTI's Leader Azam Khan Sawati in an FIR pertaining to objectionable remarks about the state institutions

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 29th Nov, 2022 ) :A local court of Islamabad on Tuesday granted the FIA a further four days physical remand of PTI's Leader Azam Khan Sawati in an FIR pertaining to objectionable remarks about the state institutions.

Senior civil judge Muhammad Shabbir heard the case lodged by the Federal Investigation Agency (FIA). Swati's lawyer Dr. Baber Awan requested the court that his client shouldn't be produced before it due to the security risks and his attendance should be marked through the video link.

The FIA prayed the court to add this in the orders that the accused was not presented at the request of his lawyer.

The FIA further prayed the court to grant six more days of remand of Azam Sawati as it had to conduct the investigation regarding his mobile and Twitter account. The court granted four days remand and adjourned the hearing till December 3.

The court also granted exemption to Azam Sawati from appearance on the request of his lawyer.