Court grants FIA two-day remand of accused in 'Poly Clinic corruption

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 2nd Feb, 2023 ) :A lower court of Islamabad on Thursday granted the FIA a two-day physical remand of accused vendor Syed Muhammad Shah in FIR regarding the alleged embezzlement in Dengue test devices of Poly Clinic Hospital.

The accused was produced before the judicial magistrate Umar Shabbir by the officials of Federal Investigation Agency (FIA).

The prosecutor prayed the court to grant a seven-day physical remand of the accused for the investigation and recoveries.

The defence lawyer opposed the request and prayed the court to send his client to jail on judicial remand. After hearing arguments, the court granted the FIA two days' physical remand of the accused.