Court grants five-day physical remand of murder accused

HYDERABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 17th Jul, 2021 ) :A court here Saturday granted five-day physical remand of a murder accused on charges of killing his wife.

The case was registered with Baldia police on Friday on the complaint of deceased brother Asadullah Buledi who alleged that his sister Quratulain , a mother of four children was killed by her husband Umar Memon in the Irrigation Colony on July 15.

The Baldia police produced the accused Umar Memon before a civil judge and judicial magistrate and pleaded for his physical remand today.

Memon's lawyer, however, argued that the wife of his client slipped on the floor and struck an object which caused her death.

He said Memon took his injured wife to the hospital from where the police arrested him.

The complainant alleged that Memon used to beat Quratulain and that during their 10 years of marital life, his sister several times returned to their home for temporary stay to avoid brutal behaviour of her husband.

He alleged that the dead body of his sister bore marks of torture expressing hope that the postmortem report would prove his charges.