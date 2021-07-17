UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Court Grants Five-day Physical Remand Of Murder Accused

Muhammad Irfan 28 seconds ago Sat 17th July 2021 | 10:53 PM

Court grants five-day physical remand of murder accused

A court here Saturday granted five-day physical remand of a murder accused on charges of killing his wife

HYDERABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 17th Jul, 2021 ) :A court here Saturday granted five-day physical remand of a murder accused on charges of killing his wife.

The case was registered with Baldia police on Friday on the complaint of deceased brother Asadullah Buledi who alleged that his sister Quratulain , a mother of four children was killed by her husband Umar Memon in the Irrigation Colony on July 15.

The Baldia police produced the accused Umar Memon before a civil judge and judicial magistrate and pleaded for his physical remand today.

Memon's lawyer, however, argued that the wife of his client slipped on the floor and struck an object which caused her death.

He said Memon took his injured wife to the hospital from where the police arrested him.

The complainant alleged that Memon used to beat Quratulain and that during their 10 years of marital life, his sister several times returned to their home for temporary stay to avoid brutal behaviour of her husband.

He alleged that the dead body of his sister bore marks of torture expressing hope that the postmortem report would prove his charges.

Related Topics

Injured Dead Murder Police Wife Baldia July From Court

Recent Stories

Armenia's Top Court Dismisses Lawsuits Aimed at Ov ..

29 seconds ago

COVID-19 claims five more lives, infects 1,359 oth ..

30 seconds ago

NADRA to issue succession certificates in KP

32 seconds ago

Czech Olympic team reports Covid case upon landing ..

25 minutes ago

Ukraine Expects Zelenskyy to Meet Biden by Early A ..

25 minutes ago

CPO expresses firm commitment to implement electio ..

26 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.