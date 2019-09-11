UrduPoint.com
Court Grants Further 7-day Physical Remand Of Ex-sec Union Council Rawat

Umer Jamshaid 2 minutes ago Wed 11th September 2019 | 10:28 PM

An Accountability Court (AC) Wednesday extended the physical remand of former secretary union council Rawat Javed Akhter for seven days in a case pertaining to misuse of his authority to embezzle the public funds

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 11th Sep, 2019 ):An Accountability Court (AC) Wednesday extended the physical remand of former secretary union council Rawat Javed Akhter for seven days in a case pertaining to misuse of his authority to embezzle the public funds.

The National Accountability Bureau (NAB) presented the accused before AC-I Judge Muhammad Bashir after ending of his 14-day physical remand.

The NAB prosecutor apprised the court that the accused had caused a loss to national exchequer by misusing his authority. The accused had embezzled public money by not depositing the entire amount collected from registration and fee of birth, death, marriage and divorce certificates into the bank account of UC Rawat, thereby causing loss to the national exchequer, he said.

He further said the accused had recruited ghost employees for self-collection of parking fee bus stand, Rawat in 2013-14 and 2014-15, without fulfilling any codal formalities and also withdrawn fake salaries from the government.

He said the NAB wanted to recover the embezzled amount from the accused and needed his further physical remand for this purpose.

At this, the defense counsel pleaded that every documents was signed by the administrator too along with his client.

He claimed that Javed Akhter was being pressurized for plea bargaining in a bid to safe the influential accused.

He said the prosecution should answer about the role of administrator, supervisor and accountant in this case. Why only his client was arrested, he objected.

After hearing the arguments, the court granted further seven-day physical remand of Javed Akhter.

