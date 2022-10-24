UrduPoint.com

Court Grants Imran Khan Interim Bail Till Oct 31

Umer Jamshaid Published October 24, 2022 | 06:40 PM

Court grants Imran Khan interim bail till Oct 31

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 24th Oct, 2022 ) :An Anti Terrorism Court (ATC) Monday granted interim bail to PTI's Chairman Imran Khan and others in an FIR regarding the protests after the decision of Election Commission of Pakistan (ECP).

The court accepted the pre-arrest bail till October 31, against surety bonds worth Rs 100,000.

The court also sought comments from the capital's police into the matter.

Disposed prime minister Imran Khan appeared before the court of ATC Judge Raja Jawad Abbas Hassan to pursue their pre-arrest bail case.

Petitioner's Lawyer Dr. Baber Awan said that Imran Khan was accused of instigating his party workers for the protests.

He said that all sections except the Anti Terrorism Act (ATA) were bailable.

Imran Khan arrived at the court rostrum and said that how he could attend the proceeding if his long march started on October 31.

Meanwhile, the court also granted interim bails to PTI's leaders including Asad Umar, Faisal Javed, Ali Nawaz Awan and Raja Khuram till October 28.

