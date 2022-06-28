UrduPoint.com

Court Grants Interim Bail To 14 PTI Leaders

Sumaira FH Published June 28, 2022 | 05:10 PM

Court grants interim bail to 14 PTI leaders

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 28th Jun, 2022 ) :A sessions court on Tuesday granted pre-arrest interim bail to 14 Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) leaders till July 20 in another case of violence and damaging public property during the party's recent long march.

The court directed the leaders- Hammad Azhar, Yasir Gillani, Yasmeen Rashid, Zubair Khan Niazi, Andaleeb Abbas, Jamshaid Iqbal Cheema, Mussarat Cheema, Imtiaz Sheikh, Ijaz Chaudhry, Nadeem Abbas, Mian Aslam Iqbal, Mian Mehmoodur Rashid, Mian Akram Usman and Shafqat Mehmood- to submit surety bonds of Rs 100,000 each to avail the relief of interim bail.

Additional District and Sessions Judge Ahmad Husnain Khan heard the bail applications of the PTI leaders.

Advocate Burhan Moazzam represented the leaders before the court and argued that the police registered the case with malafide intention, whereas, his clients were not involved in the matter.

He submitted that the court had already granted bail to his clients in identical cases, while pleading for the relief of bail in the current case.

At this, the court granted pre-arrest interim bail to the PTI leaders till July 20 and directed them to join the investigations.

The Shafiqabad police had registered a case against the PTI leaders on the charges of violence and damaging public property during the party's recent long March.

Meanwhile, an anti-terrorism court (ATC) extended interim bail of 18 PTI leaders till July 19 and directed them to join the investigations.

ATC Judge Abhar Gul Khan heard the matter, wherein PTI leaders including Yasmeen Rashid, Hammad Azhar, Mian Mehmoodur Rashid, Jamshaid Iqbal Cheema and others appeared.

The PTI leaders had got pre-arrest interim bail in cases registered by Shahdara, Shafiqabad,Gulberg and Bhaati gate police stations on charges of violence and damaging public propertyon May 25, during the party's recent long march.

Related Topics

Pakistan Pakistan Tehreek E Insaf Police Long March Rashid Gulberg March May July Anti Terrorism Court Court

Recent Stories

Arts Council of Pakistan Karachi launches trailer ..

Arts Council of Pakistan Karachi launches trailer of Lollywood movie "Lafangey"

19 minutes ago
 Former Prime Minister Imran Khan urges the youth t ..

Former Prime Minister Imran Khan urges the youth to join ‘Tiger Force’ throu ..

49 minutes ago
 Citizens protest against hours long load-shedding ..

Citizens protest against hours long load-shedding in Karachi

1 hour ago
 Careem launches carpooling service

Careem launches carpooling service

1 hour ago
 England’s World Cup winning captain Eoin Morgan ..

England’s World Cup winning captain Eoin Morgan set to retire from internation ..

1 hour ago
 Ishaq Dar is expected to return Pakistan soon

Ishaq Dar is expected to return Pakistan soon

1 hour ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.