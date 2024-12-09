Open Menu

Court Grants Interim Bail To 3 PTI Lawyers

Faizan Hashmi Published December 09, 2024 | 08:10 PM

Court grants interim bail to 3 PTI lawyers

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 9th Dec, 2024) An Anti-Terrorism Court (ATC) on Monday granted interim bails to three PTI lawyers including Niazullah Niazi, Shoaib Shaheen and Ansar Kayani in a case registered by Secretariat police station.

ATC Judge Tahir Abbas Sapra heard the case wherein the the three lawyers appeared before the court. The court granted interim bails till December 18, and stopped the police from arresting them.

The court also sought case record against the accused on next hearing.

