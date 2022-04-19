Court grants interim bail to 9 MPAs in deputy speaker torture case

A sessions court on Tuesday granted interim bail to nine MPAs of Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf and Pakistan Muslim League-Quaid in deputy speaker torture case

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 19th Apr, 2022 ) :A sessions court on Tuesday granted interim bail to nine MPAs of Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf and Pakistan Muslim League-Quaid in deputy speaker torture case.

Additional District and Sessions Judge Yasin Mohal heard the bail applications filed by MPAs including Ummar Yasir, Shahbaz Ahmad, Mahandir Singh, Waris Aziz, Khayal Ahmad, Shujaat Nawaz and Malik Nadeem Abbas.

The petitioners' counsel argued before the court that his clients were illegally implicated in the case and they were not involved in any ruckus and torture.

He submitted that the case was registered with malafide intentions. He pleaded with the court for grant of benefit of bail to his clients.

The court, after hearing initial arguments, granted interim bail to the petitioners till April 29 and sought record from Qila Gujjar Singh police on the next date of hearing.

Qila Gujjar Singh Police had registered a case under sections 324, 353, 186 and 427 of the Pakistan Penal Code against unidentified people for torturing Deputy Speaker Dost Muhammad Mazari and other members during an assembly session held on April 16.