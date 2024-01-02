Open Menu

Court Grants Interim Bail To Ali Nawaz Awan

Faizan Hashmi Published January 02, 2024 | 09:05 PM

Judicial Magistrate Abdul Ghafoor Kakar on Tuesday granted interim bail to the former member of the National Assembly, Ali Nawaz Awan, in the case of violating Section 144 in connection with the incidents of May 9

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 2nd Jan, 2024) Judicial Magistrate Abdul Ghafoor Kakar on Tuesday granted interim bail to the former member of the National Assembly, Ali Nawaz Awan, in the case of violating Section 144 in connection with the incidents of May 9.

The defense counsel argued before the court that the cases registered against Ali Nawaz were baseless, and the accuser was actively participating in the investigation.

After considering the arguments, the court granted interim bail to Ali Nawaz against the surety bonds of Rs20,000.

Subsequently, the court adjourned the hearing till January 10.

