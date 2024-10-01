Court grants interim bail to Alia Hamza in PECA case

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 1st Oct, 2024) A lower court on Tuesday granted pre-arrest bail to PTI leader Alia Hamza in a case registered under the Prevention of Election Crimes Act (PECA).

Additional District and Sessions Judge Afzal Majoka, who heard the petition filed by Alia Hamza, accepted the bail against surety bonds of Rs 50,000 and stopped the FIA from arresting the petitioner.

During the hearing, the court remarked that Sections 9 and 10 could not be applied against the petitioner in the case.

After hearing arguments from both sides, the court accepted the interim bail of Alia Hamza.