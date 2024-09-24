Open Menu

Court Grants Interim Bail To Aliya Hamza

Faizan Hashmi Published September 24, 2024 | 09:40 PM

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 24th Sep, 2024) A sessions court on Tuesday granted interim bail to ex-MNA Aliya Hamza until October 19 in a case of resisting arrest of Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) leader Hammad Azhar and tearing police officers' uniforms.

Additional District and Sessions Judge (AD&SJ) Zubair Ghauri heard the bail petition filed by Aliya Hamza.

The petitioner's counsel argued that the case was not only registered with a delay of four days but that all the charges against his client were baseless. He pleaded with the court to grant bail to his client.

Kahna police had registered the case against Aliya Hamza and others on charges of resisting the arrest of Hammad Azhar and tearing police officers' uniforms at a recent PTI rally in Lahore.

