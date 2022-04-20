Court grants interim bail to another MPA in Punjab Assembly ruckus case

A sessions court on Wednesday granted interim bail to another Pakistan Muslim League-Quaid MPA , Muhammad Rizwan, in Punjab Assembly ruckus case

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 20th Apr, 2022 ) :A sessions court on Wednesday granted interim bail to another Pakistan Muslim League-Quaid MPA , Muhammad Rizwan, in Punjab Assembly ruckus case.

Additional District and Sessions Judge Yasin Mohal heard the bail application of PML-Q MPA.

The petitioner's counsel argued before the court that his client was illegally implicated in the case and he was not involved in any ruckus and torturing of deputy speaker. He submitted that the case was registered with malafide intentions. He pleaded with the court for grant of benefit of bail to his client.

The court, after hearing initial arguments, granted interim bail to the MPA till April 29 and sought record from the police on the next date of hearing.

It is pertinent to mention here that the court had already granted interim bail till April 29 to nine MPAs belonging to PML-Q and Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf in the case.

Qila Gujjar Singh Police had registered a case under sections 324, 353, 186 and 427 of the Pakistan Penal Code against unidentified people for creating ruckus and torturing Deputy Speaker Dost Muhammad Mazari and other members during an assembly session held on April 16.