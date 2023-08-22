Open Menu

Court Grants Interim Bail To Asad Umar

Umer Jamshaid Published August 22, 2023 | 09:45 PM

Court grants interim bail to Asad Umar

A special court on Tuesday granted interim bail to Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf leader Asad Umar in a case pertaining to the cipher under Official Secrets Act and stopped the authorities from arresting him till August 29

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 22nd Aug, 2023 ) :A special court on Tuesday granted interim bail to Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf leader Asad Umar in a case pertaining to the cipher under Official Secrets Act and stopped the authorities from arresting him till August 29.

Special Court's Judge Abul Hassnat Zulkernain heard the case seeking pre-arrest bail of Asad Umar in the matter of cipher.

The petitioner's lawyer adopted the stance that the case had been fabricated against his client on political grounds, and he was being harassed.

He said that his client was ready to join the investigation and prayed the court to stop the authorities from arresting him while granting him bail.

The court accepted the bail against surety bonds of Rs 100,000 and adjourned the case till next date.

Meanwhile, the Anti-Terrorism Court (ATC) also extended the interim bail of Asad Umar till October 12, in a case registered by the Sangjani Police Station in connection of rioting and vandalism in the city.

Related Topics

Pakistan Asad Umar Police Station August October From Anti Terrorism Court Court

Recent Stories

All possible resources to be used to address Karac ..

All possible resources to be used to address Karachi issues: Caretaker Prime Min ..

6 minutes ago
 Police arrest suspected killer in Fatehjang

Police arrest suspected killer in Fatehjang

8 minutes ago
 IHC seeks cases record against lawyer

IHC seeks cases record against lawyer

8 minutes ago
 ECP launches efficient Result Compilation System f ..

ECP launches efficient Result Compilation System for prompt result sharing

8 minutes ago
 Construction pace to further accelerate on Dasu Pr ..

Construction pace to further accelerate on Dasu Project as land acquisition comp ..

4 minutes ago
 3 drug peddlers arrested: hashish recovered

3 drug peddlers arrested: hashish recovered

8 minutes ago
DC Irfan Nawaz Launches proactive initiative Tack ..

DC Irfan Nawaz Launches proactive initiative Tackling Price Hikes, illegal Poly ..

8 minutes ago
 Prof Dr Samina Malik appointed as Rector IIU

Prof Dr Samina Malik appointed as Rector IIU

4 minutes ago
 Caretaker Chief Minister, Muhammad Azam Khan takes ..

Caretaker Chief Minister, Muhammad Azam Khan takes notice of cable car incident ..

4 minutes ago
 Culture of laboratory, library is being revived in ..

Culture of laboratory, library is being revived in all schools of KP: Mohtasim B ..

4 minutes ago
 Supreme Court (SC) disposes of petition about Volu ..

Supreme Court (SC) disposes of petition about Volume-X of JIT report in Panama c ..

4 minutes ago
 Custom deptt seizes non custom paid articles worth ..

Custom deptt seizes non custom paid articles worth Rs 412 m

3 seconds ago

More Stories From Pakistan